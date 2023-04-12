Return To The World Of John Wick In The First Trailer For The Continental

As viewers can see, the rip-roaring action of "The Continental" is set to keep audiences on their toes starting in September 2023, though no specific day is named within the trailer.

We do, however, have a full cast for the series. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the ensemble attached to the project is widely varied. Aside from Woodell, The show will also feature actor Mel Gibson — whose casting caused a stir on Twitter when it was announced. It will be Gibson's first major studio project since appearing in supporting roles in "Daddy's Home 2" in 2017 and "Father Stu" in 2022. It's also his first television project since he made three guest appearances in the short-lived Fox sitcom "Complete Savages" in 2003. Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene round out the rest of the cast. Charlotte Brandstrom and Albert Hughes will share directing duties. Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons wrote and co-executive produce the project.

Fans will have to wait until they can start streaming "The Continental" on Peacock and see if it stacks up to the cult-classic film series.