Return To The World Of John Wick In The First Trailer For The Continental
Contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4"
Just when you thought it was safe to buy a puppy and leave the High Table, another chapter of the "John Wick" universe has been written. But this story won't focus on the late Mr. Wick (Keanu Reeves) and his possible resurrection.
Instead, "The Continental" takes us back to the 1970s, before Wick became a world-weary and broken-hearted assassin. Focusing on The Continental, the hotel John and dozens of other assassins live and work out of, the prequel is a three-part miniseries illustrating Winston Scott's (Colin Woodell) bloody battle for control of the titular hotel. Its first trailer gives us a pretty big hint as to what's ahead. Rainy, dark streets, quick shots of the hotel's interior, a few shots of colorful debauchery, and a lot of gunplay roll out over the sound of disco diva Donna Summers' "I Feel Love." A whole bunch of assassins seem ready and poised to take their place in the show's narrative. Who'll be left standing? Well, that remains to be seen.
Bullets, guns, and blood fly in The Continental's first trailer
As viewers can see, the rip-roaring action of "The Continental" is set to keep audiences on their toes starting in September 2023, though no specific day is named within the trailer.
We do, however, have a full cast for the series. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the ensemble attached to the project is widely varied. Aside from Woodell, The show will also feature actor Mel Gibson — whose casting caused a stir on Twitter when it was announced. It will be Gibson's first major studio project since appearing in supporting roles in "Daddy's Home 2" in 2017 and "Father Stu" in 2022. It's also his first television project since he made three guest appearances in the short-lived Fox sitcom "Complete Savages" in 2003. Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene round out the rest of the cast. Charlotte Brandstrom and Albert Hughes will share directing duties. Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons wrote and co-executive produce the project.
Fans will have to wait until they can start streaming "The Continental" on Peacock and see if it stacks up to the cult-classic film series.