First Poster For John Wick Spinoff The Continental Proves There Will Be Blood

Despite seeming like a no-brainer, "John Wick" television spin-off "The Continental" has been in the works for quite some time. The mini-series was first in development at Starz for some time but then moved to Peacock in 2022. And now, after years of news trickling out about the show, an official poster for "The Continental" is finally here.

The teaser depicts the elevator panel for the infamous hotel, designed as a neutral space for the world's deadliest assassins. The panel is marked with the "C" initial for "Continental" and the phrase "Prepare for check-in."

The green metal plate and buttons look standard enough for a classic hotel, and the elevator appears to be on the 9th floor. But you don't need reading glasses to notice the smear of red blood splashed against the panel. The Continental may promise neutrality to the lodging hitmen, but audiences know they're getting plenty of violence and mayhem out of the upcoming series.