Penguin Teaser: Colin Farrell's Acting Chops Are Unmatched In New Max Series

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" brought Gotham City back to the big screen, reintroducing fans to characters they were already familiar with, albeit in ways we hadn't seen before. Prior to Reeves' neo-noir-flavored superhero movie, Danny DeVito's cartoonish portrayal of Penguin in 1992's "Batman Returns" was arguably the most popular iteration of the villain. However, Colin Farrell's rendition in Reeves' movie was something completely different, and he was one of the high points in a movie that's full of high points.

Farrell's role in Reeves' "Batman" was small but memorable. The actor was hidden beneath layers of prosthetics and practically unrecognizable, which was an impressive feat in and of itself. Furthermore, the "In Bruges" star's slimy performance instantly established the villain as a psychologically complex, untrustworthy weasel, despite only appearing in a few scenes.

As such, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding this version of Oswald Cobblepot. The good news, though, is that we'll get to learn more about him in HBO Max's upcoming "The Penguin" spinoff series. Furthermore, the streamer has just unveiled the first teaser for the show, and the lead actor's acting chops are on full display.