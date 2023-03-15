Ted Lasso And Shrinking Are The Double Bill That's Mainstreaming Men's Mental Health

Very soon, the final whistle will blow on Ted Lasso's term (or so we're guessing) as the manager of AFC Richmond. Understandably, this will have some fans struggle to find a substitute to fill in that big chunk of their television heart where a certain mustache used to reside.

Really, though? They don't need to look that far. Heck, they don't even need to change the station. Because as the stadium lights at Richmond get flipped, elsewhere, a therapist is having a lightbulb moment of his own on another Apple TV+ show from two of the "Ted Lasso" crew's most extraordinary talents. "Shrinking," (now greenlit for a second season), follows a grieving widow and therapist, Jimmy (Jason Segel), who decides on a new unorthodox approach with his patients, to help them and also help himself steady his ship (and the family and friends within it). Segel co-created the show alongside "Ted Lasso" big brain, Bill Lawrence and the owner of that iconic and mysterious Roy Kent growl, Brett Goldstein. Along with a collection of talent as warm and welcoming as their three-season soccer show, there's also the added oomph of a man that could out grumble even Kent himself — Harrison Ford.

What binds these two shows, other than the creative force behind them, is a new male character model that's central to the success of both narratives — and that is a male figure who is not just open about his own mental health, but also confident enough to pull back on cracking jokes when someone else needs to be heard.