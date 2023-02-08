Playing Kathleen On The Last Of Us Has Melanie Lynskey Feeling Positive About The Future (& We Hope She's Right)

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 4

"The Last of Us" — the popular HBO show based on the video game of the same name that follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler, as he travels across the post-apocalyptic United States with 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) — is currently four episodes into its 1st season, which will have nine episodes total. Episode 4 introduced the character of Kathleen, played by "Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey, a character that doesn't exist in the game and was created for the series.

Kathleen is the leader of a group of rebels who regained control of Kansas City, Missouri, from FEDRA. Kathleen is a ruthless leader — by the end of the episode, Kathleen has killed the doctor who once delivered her after he refused to give up information about someone named Henry, who she believes is responsible for her brother's death. Her first order of business is to take down any FEDRA collaborators and has instructed her soldiers to do so. While not a ton is known about Kathleen or her history yet, it's clear that she has a vital role to play in the episodes to come.

Despite the violent nature of the story, Lynskey found that playing Kathleen left her feeling positive about the future.