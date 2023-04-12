I Am Groot Just Received A Dark New Meaning In The Marvel Universe

*Contain spoilers for "Guardians of the Galaxy" #1 by Marvel Comics*

The Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot is turning into a villain, as the usually lovable Guardians of the Galaxy hero is officially the new big bad of the cosmic superteam. And not only that, but Groot just gave his iconic "I am Groot" catchphrase a much darker meaning as he shows off his horrifying new form.

A longtime member of the Guardians, Groot's backstory initially paints the character as a villain during his Marvel Comics debut. However, Groot has been reimagined as a hero over time, including being the heart of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" in James Gunn's MCU films. But now, he's become a surprise villain in the new "Guardians of the Galaxy" series by Jaxson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Kev Walker, and Matt Hollingsworth from Marvel Comics.

With Star-Lord, Nebula, Gamora, Drax, and Mantis on a planet facing immediate danger, they try to evacuate the world before a major threat arrives via Groot. Unfortunately, the heroes can only watch in horror as Groot decimates the planet while they try to save those stuck on it, showing not even one of the team's most important members may be able to be redeemed.