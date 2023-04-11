DC's Version Of Deadpool Just Got A Major Suicide Squad Upgrade

Introduced in Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmioti's iconic "Harley Quinn" series, Red Tool is a blatant parody of Marvel's Deadpool. Wayne Wilkins (not Wade Wilson) is a vigilante who wins a trip to go back in time after learning that in the future, people thought Harley was responsible for killing Batman. However, upon landing in the present day, Wilkins soon realizes he needs a job and works at a home and garden center to pay the bills. After running into Harley and being brutally mutilated in the subsequent fight with her and a mob chasing her, Wayne ends up in a special hospital where he is embedded with pain blockers while his body is reconstructed. He emerges a costumed hero not entirely dissimilar from Deadpool, getting enhanced strength and durability, among other abilities. Red Tool's infatuation with Harley Quinn has put them at odds, but the pair have mostly sorted it out, and he's popped up in future stories.

However, Red Tool was likely a direct response to Marvel using elements of Deathstroke to create Deadpool. When Deadpool first appeared in "New Mutants" #98 by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, he was essentially just a ripoff of the DC Comics villain. He had a similar costume, name, weapons, and role as a mercenary. In his first few Marvel appearances, Deadpool wasn't the same hero fans know today, as the Merc with a Mouth didn't break the fourth wall or quip at nearly the same rate as he does now. While Liefeld has dismissed the idea that any inspiration came from Deathstroke for Deadpool, Nicieza has gone on record saying he gave him the Wade Wilson name in reference to Slade Wilson, Deathstoke's real name, because of his original similarities. With Red Tool, DC went super meta.