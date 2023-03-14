Harley Quinn Just Broke The DC Multiverse In A Major Way

Move over, Deadpool: Harley Quinn is getting her own Multiversal adventures. Much like Marvel's "Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe" and its sequels, Harley Quinn just got a debut issue of her own journey across different DC timelines, as "Multiversity: Harley Screws up the Multiverse" features the fan-favorite character doing as the title of the comic suggests. While Harley's new story isn't as bloody as Deadpool's, as the Merc with a Mouth tried to wipe out every hero in existence in the most violent ways imaginable, her accidental mission might be even more volatile. She transforms the DC Universe into a world without heroes – leading her into direct conflict with a familiar Justice League villain, as well as a hero, who she immediately recognizes.

Harley Quinn has accidentally stumbled into a new reality where her actions seemingly prompted significant changes to what her usual timeline looks like. In "Multiversity: Harley Screws Up The Multiverse" #1 by DC Comics, Harley travels through space and time, finding herself in a world where the greatest heroes in the DC Universe are no more and instead are controlled by the villain, Starro. However, Quinn isn't alone in her new surroundings, as she quickly discovers another version of herself is one of the only remaining heroes fighting back. Harley meets Harley, as the main version of Quinn tries to figure out how to not only revert her timeline to normal but deal with meeting a heroic variant of herself.