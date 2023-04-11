Beef Creator Lee Sung Jin Has Three Seasons Planned (& It Shouldn't Go Beyond That)

The following article contains spoilers for "Beef" Season 1.

The latest Netflix obsession everyone's talking about on social media is "Beef." The 10-episode first season has made a real splash, with numerous people tuning in to see Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun) get their lives crossed after a road rage incident. Throughout the season, they try to get back at one another, ruining their own lives in the process. The season ends with a pretty high body count, and the final episode sees Amy and Danny bond in the woods as they try to get back to civilization. In the episode's final moments, Danny's shot by George (Joseph Lee), Amy's husband. He's placed on a ventilator in the hospital, with Amy there with him.

The show could easily be a miniseries with the show ending there, but it also leaves the door open to see more of Amy and Danny's reconciliation. The show's creator Lee Sung Jin made that intentional, as he already has ideas for where more seasons could go. As he told Rolling Stone, "I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case, but there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a Season Two, there's a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can't really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently."

No doubt fans would love to see more of Danny and Amy's journey, and assuming the show gets picked up for another season, it would be wise to leave it at three seasons not to overdo a good thing.