It Appears Russell Crowe May Not Be Joining Gladiator 2 After All

When Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" came out in 2000, it surpassed critics' and viewers' expectations. The film earned more than $460 million worldwide and garnered five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. "Gladiator" also turned out to be one of Scott's biggest movies of all time.

Everyone wanted a "Gladiator 2," but how do you make a sequel when your main character has died? Well, you don't — you make a prequel instead. By the following year, there were rumors about a prequel in the works, and eventually Australian singer/songwriter Nick Cave also got involved, writing an outrageous, but fascinating "Gladiator 2" script. But as the years moved on, so did everyone who had plans to make a follow-up.

Fast forward two decades and Scott is ready to make "Gladiator 2." The filmmaker told Empire, "I'm already having [the next] Gladiator written now. So when I've done 'Napoleon,' Gladiator will be ready to go." "Napoleon" stars Joaquin Phoenix, another "Gladiator" veteran we don't expect to see in a sequel. But this all returns us to the original dilemma — how do you make "Gladiator 2" and bring back Crowe? The answer is that you don't bring him back, and Crowe may have vaguely let that info slip in a recent interview.