Britney Spears' Modern Family Cameo Campaign Unfortunately Didn't Work Out

Nowadays, just a few posted words by a star online can kick off an entire fan campaign. And if there's anyone who knows this to be true, its Britney Spears, with both fans and media hanging on every post she makes, looking for a story.

One slice of excitement that sprung to life came in 2012, when Spears made a seemingly innocent post about her anticipation for Super Bowl Sunday. But it wasn't the game that Spears was looking forward to, it was for the premiere of the new season of "Modern Family" that was airing after the big game. That kicked off a online campaign, with fans hoping to see Spears make a cameo on the ABC hit series one day.

It all started when Spears tweeted "I know everybody is excited about the Super Bowl, but I personally can't wait to see the next episode of Modern Family! Funniest show on TV."

Although it seemed like a simple profession of love for her favorite show, when Sofía Vergara (who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the series) re-tweeted the post, it turned a social media spark into a full-on fire. That was when Spears' manager, Adam Leber, dumped a barrel of gasoline, directly tweeting to fans, "Britney Spears on 'Modern Family'? What do you guys think?"

From there, the thread #GetBritneyOnModernFamily was born and the buzz about a potential cameo vibrated through Hollywood. Before long, however, the campaign fizzled out — and the series concluded without the pop star ever joining the credit list. So, what happened?