Star Trek: Picard's Final Episodes Will Take Flight In IMAX

"Star Trek: Picard," now in the final leg of its third and final season, is Patrick Stewart's final bow as the titular Starfleet captain he has played since 1987. It's the end of an era, though spin-offs are being discussed. To give Jean-Luc Picard the larger-than-life sendoff he deserves, Paramount has partnered with IMAX to screen the final episodes of "Picard" live on their colossal silver screens, Variety reports.

The final two episodes of the series will be screened ahead of their release on the Paramount+ streaming service at participating IMAX theaters on Wednesday, April 19. In addition to the unique experience of getting to see the culmination of over 35 years of "Star Trek" in an immersive theatrical setting, fans who attend the IMAX screenings will receive a collectible poster and free concessions — no small value proposition, given the price of theater popcorn these days.

Additionally, tickets to the screenings themselves are free of charge, though availability is limited by seating.