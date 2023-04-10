Superman's New Power Upgrade Just Unleashed A Blue Version Of The Hero

Contains spoilers for "Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent" #2 by DC Comics

Jon Kent's Superman just transformed into one of his father's most iconic looks, with the hero becoming his own version of Electric Superman. In "Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent" #2 by Tom Taylor, Clayton Henry, Jordie Bellaire, and Wes Abbott from DC Comics, Kent's latest battle with Ultraman leads him to tap into his rage like never before and unleash a power he's been holding back. Against the evil Superman, Jon erupts and turns into a version of the Man of Steel that his father has plenty of experience with — albeit in a very different way.

In the newest chapter of the Dawn of DC title, Jon Kent travels to an entirely different timeline to stop a different version of Superman, Kal-Il, whose jumping across the Multiverse to kill every variant of himself leads to him discovering something new about his powers. In a moment of pure rage, Jon gets a massive power upgrade that briefly brings him to a power level strong enough to temporarily take down Ultraman, showing that there's plenty more power for the hero to tap into as he continues his journey as Superman in the main DC Universe.