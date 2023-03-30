High Fantasy Movies Should Take Themselves Seriously - That's Why Dungeons & Dragons Will Fail

We've all been there. You sit down to watch a fantasy movie with some friends (high fantasy, superhero, sci-fi, you name it), and there's that one person present who feels the need to wisecrack throughout the entire film. They pick on creative decisions, poorly-written lines, and awkward moments. It's hard enough to tune that person out — but what if that "person" is the actual movie you're watching? What if the movie is calling itself out? What if the characters in a film are lampshading their own lines, actions, and circumstances?

This might work if the entire tone of the movie is an inherent self-awareness. "A Knight's Tale," for instance, can pull it off because the movie isn't trying to move viewers to tears through a deeply immersive and accurate recounting of 14th-century medieval Europe. It's poking fun at its typically serious setting and amalgamating the past and the present throughout the story. It wears its critical nature on its sleeve and focuses on its satirically romantic plot, regardless of the setting.

For most fantasy films, though, immersion is essential. They absolutely must take themselves seriously if they're going to be successful. It doesn't matter if you're watching a Hobbit struggle with the burden of a magical ring, a monster-hunter slay demons, claimants exterminate one another in horrendous ways as they fight over a throne, or the Dragon Reborn resist the Dark One. Every fantasy story needs to take itself seriously (both within the story and behind the scenes) — and that's why "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is destined to fail.