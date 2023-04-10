Is John Wick Chapter 4 Really The End? Here's What Director Chad Stahelski Thinks - Exclusive

In addition to the multiple trademark ways in which the lead character defeats or slaughters his enemies, "John Wick: Chapter 4" has something that its three predecessors in the series don't: a definitive ending. Having finally defeated the minions of the High Table, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) succumbs to his wounds and seemingly expires on the steps of Paris' Sacré-Cœur, finding peace at last.

Or has he? The next scene shows us Winston (Ian McShane) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) standing over John's grave — although tellingly, we don't see John's body in a casket or anything like that. Is John really dead or not? "There's my opinion and there's the objective opinion," says director Chad Stahelski. "The objective opinion is, who died? John or John Wick? That's why we left at the dog looking up — what's he looking at? They don't know."

Stahelski admitted in Looper's exclusive interview that he doesn't mind audiences wondering whether or not John has really shuffled off this mortal coil. "The cool part is when you don't know," he explained. "I want a lot of things answered for me sometimes, but I also want a few things left open because there's hope. It's not just a solid ending ... in our minds, at least, John Wick died. Now, is John dead with him? Is the human dead or is just the myth of him dead? I don't know."

Whether John, the loving husband who wanted a quiet life with his wife and dog, or John Wick, the lethal, unstoppable assassin of yore, have perished together may not just be an existential question. The real answer may lie in the mechanics of cold, hard cash.