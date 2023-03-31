John Wick: Chapter 4 Writers On The Movie's Shocking Ending - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4"

Whereas "John Wick: Chapter 2" and "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" both end on cliffhangers, "John Wick: Chapter 4" is a significantly different story. The former two films close with John either on the run or badly injured, but still in the fight against the High Table. This entry — at least on the surface — has a much more decisive and final resolution to its narrative.

As "John Wick: Chapter 4" ends, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) arrives at the Sacré-Cœur Basilica in Paris for his one-on-one duel with Caine (Donnie Yen) to win his release from the High Table. Caine is standing in for the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), who has chosen John's old friend as his proxy. John and Caine badly wound each other, but John is more grievously injured. The Marquis replaces Caine to deliver the killing shot, but since John didn't fire his pistol on the last round, he instead gets to execute the Marquis.

Free at last of all his obligations, John stumbles down the steps of the church, sits down, and — briefly looking back on his life — keels over and appears to die. There is a cut to a graveyard, where Winston (Ian McShane) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) stand over John's grave, next to his wife's.

This seems to put an end to John's story, as he finally finds peace at the cost of his own life. But ... is that really the end? Sure, we saw John seemingly expire, but in the world of John Wick — much like the world of comic books — anything is possible. Co-writer Shay Hatten tells us in Looper's exclusive interview, "That's what we want. We want people asking questions."