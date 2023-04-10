Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Trailer Teases Jedi Battles And Stop-Motion Pod-Racing

This year's Star Wars Celebration event in London, England has treated fans to many surprises, including an announcement about "Dawn of the Jedi" and more "Star Wars" movies. On the small screen front, the trailer for Disney+'s long-awaited "Ahsoka" series was also shown, signaling the arrival of Thrawn to the live-action realm. However, fans of the animated projects set in the galaxy far, far away haven't been forgotten about, either.

"Star Wars: Visions" Season 2 will premiere on May 4 on Disney+, and a trailer has just been released to build hype for the anthology series. Per the "Star Wars" Twitter account, the new season will include nine brand new shorts, all of which are helmed by different animation houses from all around the world.

Furthermore, the trailer for "Star Wars: Visions" Season 2 boasts a variety of animation styles, ranging from CGI to anime to stop-motion — and it's bound to get fans excited for the new episodes.