Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Trailer Teases Jedi Battles And Stop-Motion Pod-Racing
This year's Star Wars Celebration event in London, England has treated fans to many surprises, including an announcement about "Dawn of the Jedi" and more "Star Wars" movies. On the small screen front, the trailer for Disney+'s long-awaited "Ahsoka" series was also shown, signaling the arrival of Thrawn to the live-action realm. However, fans of the animated projects set in the galaxy far, far away haven't been forgotten about, either.
"Star Wars: Visions" Season 2 will premiere on May 4 on Disney+, and a trailer has just been released to build hype for the anthology series. Per the "Star Wars" Twitter account, the new season will include nine brand new shorts, all of which are helmed by different animation houses from all around the world.
Furthermore, the trailer for "Star Wars: Visions" Season 2 boasts a variety of animation styles, ranging from CGI to anime to stop-motion — and it's bound to get fans excited for the new episodes.
Star Wars: Visions Season 2 offers a diverse range of shorts
The second volume of "Star Wars: Visions" promises to unleash a wide range of shorts set in the galaxy far, far away. Season 1 was heavily focused on Japanese animation, but the next installment will have more of a global feel, which you'll see in the trailer. Some of the shorts delve into the darker side of the "Star Wars" universe, but there appears to be a nice mix of humorous stories and some high-octane stop-motion pod-races to complement the serious fare, as well.
Some of the artists behind the shorts were present at this year's Star Wars Celebration, as documented by IGN. Discussing the "Sith" episode, Rodrigo Blaas of the El Guiri studio explained that their story centers around a young girl who uses the Force to create art. Elsewhere, Paul Young of Cartoon Saloon created a ghost tale for Season 2, while Aardman — the British studio behind "Chicken Run and "Shaun the Sheep" — has made an episode about a mother-daughter pairing that's emblematic of other famous parent-child storylines in this universe.
"Star Wars: Visions" Season 2 looks like another interesting mix of shorts, and fans will be able to check it out come May 4.