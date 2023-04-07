Ahsoka Trailer Debuts Live-Action Thrawn In Jaw-Dropping First Teaser

The live-action "Star Wars" universe has had an Ahsoka Tano-shaped hole for quite a while now. The character (played by Rosario Dawson) made her live-action debut in "The Mandalorian" Season 1, but even though several other characters and concepts from the various animated series have since played a significant role in the Disney+ shows, Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) old Padawan is yet to take the front and center role that befits her stature.

While it might seem strange to some that characters like Wookiee gladiator Krrsantan (Carey Jones) have had more appearances in the Disney+ shows than the fan-favorite Ahsoka — who, after all, has connections to most every character out there, including "The Mandalorian" mainstay Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) – it's been known for a while that the situation is about to change. Now, Disney+ has given us the first taste of the upcoming "Ahsoka" show, and it looks like fans of the character won't be disappointed. The teaser debuted at Star Wars Celebration in London to much applause.