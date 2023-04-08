Super Mario Bros. Movie Projected To Net The Biggest Box Office Debut Yet For An Animated Film

Illumination and Nintendo are yahooing all the way to the bank after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie's" record-breaking opening weekend. Prior to the film's release, it was all but certain that the animated flick based on the world's most popular video game franchise would be a money printer. However, the Chris Pratt-voiced film is moving past expectations, on track to have the biggest box office debut yet for an animated film.

Deadline projects a five-day worldwide opening of $368 million for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." This trumps "Frozen 2's" ice-cold opening of $350 million in 2019, per the BBC. The pic grossed $55 million on Friday, a stellar opening thanks to Good Friday. Its total domestic debut is just shy of $200 million. The Mario and Luigi flick is expected to rake in $173 million internationally this weekend. Leading markets include Mexico and the United Kingdom. The film grossed over $5 million on Thursday in China — a decent opening that could have been better.

As it stands, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is on track to be the highest-grossing video game film of all time and it's not even close. The Numbers reports that 2016's "Warcraft" takes the top spot, with a $438 million worldwide total. "Mario" should cross that number, hopefully with the help of international markets, in the coming days.