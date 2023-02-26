Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Continues To Shrink

"Cocaine Bear" snorted up a healthy dose at the box office this weekend, while "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" shrunk down to make way for a new Marvel low.

Going into this weekend, all eyes were on how the "Ant-Man" threequel would fare during its second week. With poor reviews from critics — Looper gave Marvel's latest a 4/10 — and a mixed reception from audience members as signaled by a B CinemaScore, it was all but expected that the Paul Rudd film would suffer hefty a drop. "Quantumania," which kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5, opened to over $100 million domestically, giving it the highest-opening for any "Ant-Man" film. This weekend, however, paints an entirely different picture.

Deadline reports that "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" suffered a near 70% drop at the domestic box office, bringing its sophomore three-day offering to just over $32 million. Meanwhile, the Elizabeth Banks-directed "Cocaine Bear" opened to $23 million, making it Universal Pictures' latest viral hit. The horror-comedy immediately achieved meme-status following its debut trailer in late 2022, which emphasized just how ridiculous it was to see a bear go on a cocaine-fueled rampage. Globally, "Cocaine Bear" stands at $28.4 million. With positive reviews and a generous CinemaScore of B-, Banks' latest should continue to be a worthy draw for multiplexes as the box office enters March.

Lionsgate's faith-drama "Jesus Revolution" also made an impactful showing at the box office, coming in at third place with a domestic debut of $15.5 million. The "Ant-Man" threequel also faced competition from "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," both of which rounded out this weekend's top five.