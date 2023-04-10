Yellowjackets Better Not Turn Into A Show About Forest Gods Or The Whole Thing Is Ruined

Few shows blew up in 2022 the way that "Yellowjackets" did. While the series didn't make a big splash right off the bat, positive reviews and strong word of mouth helped to give it a long shelf life, ramping up the pressure for Season 2. However, as the survival drama has increasingly sunk its teeth into the imaginations of viewers, there's one lingering mystery that, when unspooled, could throw off everything that makes the show great.

No, we're not talking about the cannibalism. Rather, this is about the spooky forest god stuff that has been a part of "Yellowjackets" from early on in the first season. From the moment the survivors found an eerie corpse in the attic to the discovery of strange symbols carved into trees all over the Canadian wilderness, there has been a haunting feeling that this generally grounded series may suddenly go the "Lost" route. As Taissa Turner (Tawny Cypress/Jasmin Savoy Brown) continues to see visions of a man without eyes during her various sleepwalking treks, and Lottie Matthews (Simone Kessel/Courtney Eaton) is slowly turning the girls into a cult, it's beginning to look more and more like there might actually be something supernatural in the woods with the survivors... and if there is, everything that makes "Yellowjackets" great (aside from it being a masterclass in how to use music on TV, anyway) is going to be ruined.