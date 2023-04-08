The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau Says His Kids And Social Media Brought Lizzo And Jack Black To The Show

The sixth episode of "The Mandalorian's" third season surprised fans with more than the expected number of cameos from high-profile stars: There were three — Christopher Lloyd, Jack Black, and Lizzo. In one of the show's somewhat common side quests, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) land on the planet Plazir-15 while he's trying to help her regain her role as the leader of her group of Mandalorians-for-hire now led by Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides).

On the planet, the two are recruited to solve a problem: Plazir-15, proud of being "the Outer Rim's only direct democracy," as they are informed upon entry, has become so enamored with leisure that it depends on droids to do all its hard work — and some of the droids are dangerously malfunctioning. The rulers of this world are the Duchess (Lizzo) and Captain Bombardier (Black), while Lloyd appears as Commissioner Helgait, the head of security and droid controller.

Black and Lizzo's appearances especially were a surprise to many when the episode was released. Online, fans expressed their shock. Twitter user @lacriimas asked, "what are lizzo and jack black doing here" — and in response, people were just about as opinionated as expected. @white_bear_84 called the episode "every bit as ridiculous as it wanted to be," while @Audrey63005942 labeled it "the most unpredictable thing I have ever seen on TV."

But how did these celebrities end up in an episode of the Disney+ series? It turns out creator Jon Favreau's kids showed him that Black was posting about the show on their social media and that Lizzo was really into Grogu, which alerted him to the fact that they were big fans.