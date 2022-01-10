Simu Liu Wants Shang-Chi 2 To Answer These Important Questions

Actor Simu Liu recently opened up to Complex about what direction he'd like to see the film franchise head next, and while he doesn't have any specific ideas, he seems to know the vibe of what "Shang-Chi 2" should look like. Ultimately, there are two big questions Liu would like to see answered in the next installment, the first being, "I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu. I'm curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings. Just this idea of all of a sudden being gifted something that's so powerful but also so dangerous."

Shaun was already quite adept at using his rings for his first time harnessing them, so it'll be interesting to see if he manages to discover any new secrets about them in a follow-up. Liu goes on to mention, "And then the other big question I have is, you know, in what way does Shaun fit in with the rest of the MCU? Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I'm just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don't know anything, but I'm excited to dive into that process." Marvel movies have become well-known for incorporating ample elements from the comics into the storylines, and now that it's established these characters know Wong, Captain Marvel, and Hulk, there are plenty of cameos just waiting to happen.