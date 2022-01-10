Simu Liu Wants Shang-Chi 2 To Answer These Important Questions
Everyone may be in the midst of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" fever, but there was another MCU film that came out in 2021 that knocked everyone's superhero socks off. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" introduced a new hero to this universe, one who wields a mystical force on his arms to defeat evil. And the end of his introductory film certainly leaves the doors wide open for him to continue dispatching bad guys.
By the end of the movie, Shaun, a.k.a. Shang-Chi, (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) walk through a portal with Wong (Benedict Wong) to discuss their future in this new power dynamic. Wong seems incredibly interested in the power Shang-Chi has at his disposal, even going so far as to bring Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) into the mix to hypothesize about the rings. What villains and plot lines from the comics could the "Shang-Chi" franchise borrow from next? It turns out Simu Liu has some ideas he'd like to see make it to the big screen.
Simu Liu wants to see what 'Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power'
Actor Simu Liu recently opened up to Complex about what direction he'd like to see the film franchise head next, and while he doesn't have any specific ideas, he seems to know the vibe of what "Shang-Chi 2" should look like. Ultimately, there are two big questions Liu would like to see answered in the next installment, the first being, "I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu. I'm curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings. Just this idea of all of a sudden being gifted something that's so powerful but also so dangerous."
Shaun was already quite adept at using his rings for his first time harnessing them, so it'll be interesting to see if he manages to discover any new secrets about them in a follow-up. Liu goes on to mention, "And then the other big question I have is, you know, in what way does Shaun fit in with the rest of the MCU? Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I'm just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don't know anything, but I'm excited to dive into that process." Marvel movies have become well-known for incorporating ample elements from the comics into the storylines, and now that it's established these characters know Wong, Captain Marvel, and Hulk, there are plenty of cameos just waiting to happen.