Justified: Jacob Pitts' Favorite Scene Involves Roadside Explosions

FX's "Justified" is a drama known for its thrills and breathless, unpredictable twists (cigarette?). But when Jacob Pitts, who plays U.S. Deputy Marshal Tim Gutterson, was asked about his favorite scene on the show, it was easy.

Pitts told Assignment X in 2015, "I really liked doing that scene with Ron Eldard [in Season 4], where he's got roadside bombs and he's trying to get us to blow each other up on the side of the road in the phone call with him."

While driving a "decoy" car to help a fugitive (Jim Beaver) escape the mob, Tim realizes a pile-up of abandoned cars in the middle of the road is a set-up for an explosive ambush. He recognizes the move from his military background, and calls Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins)'s associate — and fellow veteran — Colton "Colt" Rhodes (Ron Eldard), knowing he's tracking their every move. It's a gripping sequence and part of what is easily Tim's best storyline on the show.