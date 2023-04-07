Manifest Season 4 Part 2's Trailer Tells Us The Long-Awaited Premiere Date, A Lot

One of the most beguiling storylines in "Manifest" has been the revelation of "death dates" that follow the characters through life and make themselves known at various surprising times in the series. Since the mystery surrounding the date of June 2, 2024, was discovered through James Griffin's (Marc Menchaca) death, the passengers and crew of Flight 828 have been living with the grim knowledge of all of their deaths on that late spring day.

In the trailer, and with some creative promotional integration by Netflix, June 2 is continuously referenced while building the tension of the brief teaser to significant effect. It's safe to say audiences will finally see the characters grapple with this impending day as they try to find a way around it.

The clip starts with Michaela Stone talking about June 2, speaking about how the world needs them and how "everything is connected," before brief sequences from Season 4, Part 2 all play out with the date being repeated constantly by the characters.

Fans can discover what happens when "Manifest" arrives on Netflix on June 2.