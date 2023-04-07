The Ahsoka Trailer Barely Showed Ezra (But It Was Enough To Make Fans Go Wild)

As we close out the first day of the 2023 "Star Wars" celebration, fans are cheering for the abundance of new material heading our way. Following several exciting announcements, like a new Jedi Order film starring Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker, we also got our first look at the action-packed series "Ahsoka." Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi, the show is already giving diehard fans something to look forward to as it includes several beloved characters from the animated series "Star Wars Rebels." In particular, viewers are overjoyed at the sight of the Jedi Ezra, played in live-action by Eman Esfandi.

In the teaser trailer for "Ahsoka," the infamous General Admiral Thrawn returns to avenge the fallen Empire. This leads Ahsoka to recruit her fellow rebellious companions to defeat the new threat encroaching on the galaxy. While fans are ecstatic about the live-action debut of this towering villain, they're even more excited to see the Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and her Jedi friend Ezra Bridger in the spotlight.

The unlikely friendship between the two is one of the main driving forces in "Star Wars Rebels," which seems to finally be making its way into the live-action adventures. Long-term fans of the series cannot wait to see the two shine, as they've enthusiastically expressed in unison on Twitter.