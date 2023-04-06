James Gunn Confirms There's Been Talk Of A DC/MCU Crossover (But There's Nothing Set In Stone)
The press tour for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is ramping up, but that hasn't stopped interviewers from asking director James Gunn about another, much larger, roster of superheroes he's currently leading: the DC Universe. Gunn's jump from MCU director to DCU executive has been unprecedented until now, but it looks like it's brought fans one step closer to seeing the two universes collide on the big screen.
"I'm sure that's more likely now that I'm in charge [at DC]," Gunn told Empire about a potential big-screen crossover. "Who knows?" he teased. But fans shouldn't get their hopes up to see that colossal film anytime soon. "That's many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we're doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven't discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun."
Just the other day, Gunn elaborated on the Marvel and DC "rivalry," saying there's no animosity between the two, and he and Kevin Feige are still very close friends who talk all the time. Now we know, at least partially, what the two executives have chatted about, proving that they really just want the best for each other's respective universes.
Marvel and DC had an Endgame-level crossover before
Not too long ago, in 2003, Marvel and DC Comics finally published the massive "JLA/Avengers" crossover event. It begins with the DC villain Krona entering the Marvel Universe while searching for the truth of creation. The Grandmaster meets the universe-destroying villain, challenging him to a game to save his home. If Krona wins, the Grandmaster will take him to Galactus, but Krona must spare his universe if the Grandmaster wins. Krona decides the Avengers will fight for him to make matters interesting while the Justice League rallies for the Marvel Universe.
Each team travels to the other's universe, with the Justice League wondering how their heroes failed to bring peace as they witness civilians chasing mutants in the streets. Similarly, the Avengers arrive in the DC Universe, assuming the Justice League are fascists that demand the people worship them as gods. (If all this sounds bananas, just wait.) After Captain America and Batman deduce the truth behind everything, they attempt to win the battle for Marvel. However, an angry Krona rejects them, merging the two universes.
Similar to "House of M," the heroes don't remember being in separate universes, but a heroic effort from a weakened Grandmaster reveals the truth. The heroes decide to settle their conflict by accepting their differences, defeating Krona, and returning to their proper universes.
"JLA/Avengers" is an intense crossover, and a movie version is almost impossible to even imagine. If it were ever to happen, James Gunn would be just the filmmaker to spearhead that venture — which would, without a doubt, be the biggest movie in history.