James Gunn Confirms There's Been Talk Of A DC/MCU Crossover (But There's Nothing Set In Stone)

The press tour for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is ramping up, but that hasn't stopped interviewers from asking director James Gunn about another, much larger, roster of superheroes he's currently leading: the DC Universe. Gunn's jump from MCU director to DCU executive has been unprecedented until now, but it looks like it's brought fans one step closer to seeing the two universes collide on the big screen.

"I'm sure that's more likely now that I'm in charge [at DC]," Gunn told Empire about a potential big-screen crossover. "Who knows?" he teased. But fans shouldn't get their hopes up to see that colossal film anytime soon. "That's many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we're doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven't discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun."

Just the other day, Gunn elaborated on the Marvel and DC "rivalry," saying there's no animosity between the two, and he and Kevin Feige are still very close friends who talk all the time. Now we know, at least partially, what the two executives have chatted about, proving that they really just want the best for each other's respective universes.