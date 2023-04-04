James Gunn Speaks Out About The Marvel And DC Rivalry

Marvel vs. DC has become a tale as old as time, with their rivalry evolving as the companies grew from small comic book publishers to billion-dollar movie franchises. Regardless of whether one offers support to the other, there will always be some competition between the superhero giants. James Gunn, who recently transitioned from MCU director to DCU CEO, offered his viewpoint on the rivalry, saying that their competition breeds success.

"I think that the idea of a rivalry between Marvel and DC, of course, there's always gonna be some rivalry, but what's really important to me is that we embolden the movie-going experience," Gunn told Fandango. "And the theater-going experience is something that survives on big spectacle movies today. So if we're going to really allow it to thrive, that means we want good movies to be made. And that's gonna happen with Marvel movies and DC, and, contrary to popular belief, a dollar for Marvel is not a dollar less for DC."

Gunn expanded on this thought, explaining why there's actually not much concern about Marvel and DC's rivalry during a film's production — despite what some fans might have assumed.