Damian Wayne Isn't The Robin We Deserve, But He's The Robin The DCU Needs

When James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their forthcoming DC film line-up, there was very good news to be had for fans of the Caped Crusader. For starters, the universe set forth by Matt Reeves and company for 2022's "The Batman" will continue as planned, just in a separate Elseworlds reality. Just as fortunately, the chance for Batman to once again pal around with his Justice League buddies is still on the table, as they will be moving forward with a new Batman venture — "The Brave and the Bold."

Not much is known about the movie yet, but it will bring a new version of the Dark Knight to the big screen with the Boy Wonder in tow. The last time Batman and Robin joined forces on the big screen together was for 1997's "Batman & Robin," which had a pretty negative response. However, Robin is an integral component of the Batman mythos, so it's high time the character gets another chance to win audiences over. Only this time, Dick Grayson won't be the one in the red, yellow, and green outfit: instead, Bruce Wayne will be joined by his biological son, Damian Wayne.

Damian's a relatively new addition to Batman canon, having made his proper first appearance in 2006 in the comics (though he technically debuted in the 1980s, but we won't get into that). The son of Wayne and Talia al Ghul, Damian is both heir to Wayne Enterprises and successor to the Demon's Head. He was trained by the League of Assassins, so by the time he winds up on Bruce's doorstep, he's already combat-trained and sharp as a blade. And while some fans may be disappointed that we're not getting Dick Grayson, there's a case to be made for why Damian is the best choice.