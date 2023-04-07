Keegan-Michael Key Thinks Film And TV Are Bucking The Trend Of Bad Video Game Adaptations - Exclusive

We asked Keegan-Michael Key why this film and other projects have bucked the bad video game adaptation trend of the past. He said, "Something that's been happening is that people have been staying truer to the game, as opposed to trying to widen it out too much and add too much new stuff. This movie is so streamlined and so on point with what the game is."

Key continued, "In the beginning of the movie, I love when Mario decides to help Princess Peach, and he's going through the training sequence — awesome. You recognize all of the things, and it makes you think about when you've been playing the game and you're trying to learn a new move or trying to learn a new timing. It has that feel to it, and the whole movie has that feel to it. I feel like it is a perfect example of the game coming to life."

In the scene he mentions, Mario runs an obstacle course over and over until he gets it right to prove he's worthy of the mission. It's as close to playing the game as you can get. You can almost feel yourself trying not to throw the controller through the TV and the joy of success once it works.

The idea that filmmakers respect not only the game itself but also the feelings it inspires in people is what's so important with these adaptations. They're not just an IP that people recognize. We often spend a big chunk of our lives playing these games. We care. It's lovely when the filmmakers do as well.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is in theaters now.