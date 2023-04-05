The Conners: Darlene's Desperation In S5 E19 Has Fans Cringing

Contains spoilers for "The Conners" Season 5, Episode 19 — "Text Thread and the Marital Bed"

"The Conners" isn't often a sensual show, but when they tackle romance, they're often spot-on. Unfortunately for Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) in "Text Thread and the Marital Bed," romance is the one thing she's not getting from her husband, Ben Olinsky (Jay R. Ferguson), and the show's fans definitely weren't feeling the heat between them this episode. Ben has been spending less and less time at home, and she confesses to her aunt Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf) that they haven't made love since they moved into their new house. Jackie encourages Darlene to seduce him, leading her to perform an awkward dance that does not get a rise out of Ben. After he lies to her about being too busy to come home for a promised sex date, Ben admits that the stress of keeping the family financially afloat and the move have both done a number on his libido.

Fans of the program and the couple were less than comfortable with how the show portrayed Ben and Darlene's attempt at rediscovering romance. A few viewers had wise advice for those watching along. "Sometimes people need to accept they've reached the comfortable stage of their relationship, it may not be fun, but it's usually less work than the stage where both feel the need to impress and please," said @XGirlNYC. But most of the audience was far more uncomfortable with how hard Darlene was trying, and how hard Ben and Darlene push to try to bring their marital bed back to life during the episode.