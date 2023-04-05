Why Kelly McCreary Decided To Leave Grey's Anatomy

Since its premiere in 2005, surgeons have come and gone on "Grey's Anatomy" for several different reasons. Cast exits have been portrayed as upsetting deaths, departures to new hospitals and locations, and character fatigue for some actors who decide to move on and try new projects. The latter has been the case for many performers, from original cast members Patrick Dempsey (Dr. Derek Shepherd) and Katherine Heigl (Dr. Izzie Stevens) to Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey) and Kelly McCreary (Dr. Maggie Pierce) more recently.

Speaking to ExtraTV about her decision to say goodbye to Dr. Pierce after nine years, McCreary revealed that she was going through the motions as she wraps up playing the physician in Season 19. The actor also said that her decision came from her realization that Pierce is at a great place within the show, which means she can leave to explore other projects.

Although saying goodbye to Maggie will no doubt be difficult for fans, McCreary also shared how her choice to depart the series makes creative sense. Here is what she had to say about leaving the medical drama.