Is Kelly McCreary Really Leaving Grey's Anatomy?

"Grey's Anatomy" is certainly going through some growing pains in the current season. Besides the namesake of the show leaving, "Grey's Anatomy" has also introduced a whole new crop of characters. These new additions to the show are often contrasted against long running medical personnel like Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary). However, it looks like Maggie will be the next character to ride off into the sunset, much like Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

In an official statement collected by Deadline, McCreary said, "After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as 'Grey's Anatomy.' I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support. To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift."