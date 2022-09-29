Looper Asks: Which Grey's Anatomy Death Was Most Upsetting? - Exclusive Survey

After polling 613 of our American readers, 24.31% found the death of George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) to be the most upsetting, and his passing took the top spot. George, known for his friendly clumsiness, died during Season 5, Episode 24, "Now or Never." George left the series to serve as an army medic during Season 5, but never made it to Iraq; he was disfigured in a bus accident while still in Seattle. "Now Or Never" leaves viewers teetering on the edge of a cliffhanger, unsure if a severely injured George or a cancer-stricken and flatlining Izzy Stevens (Katherine Heigl) will die. Season 6's premiere, "Good Mourning," confirms George's passing. Knight has returned to play George in several guest appearances as a ghost.

The runner-up is McDreamy himself, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Shepherd died due to medical incompetence after a car accident in Season 11's "How to Save a Life." His death drew 23.82% of the poll. Following him is Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), who died in a plane crash during Season 8's "Flight." She was the only major fatality in an accident that mangled Derek's hand and injured the pilot. Lexie dies from internal injuries holding the hand of Dr. Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), her boyfriend. Lexie's passing received over 20% of the poll.

Our next entry proves that even minor characters can heavily influence long-term storytelling. Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is a heart patient who falls in love with Izzy while waiting for a life-saving transplant. Though Izzy and Denny tentatively plan a future, Denny dies post-surgery, leaving Izzy devastated. Denny got over 14% of our viewers' votes.