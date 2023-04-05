Yellowjackets: The Exact Moment That Kept Liv Hewson On The Show

"Yellowjackets" almost lost one of its core cast members during Season 1, but luckily, the powers be saw that Liv Hewson — who plays the teenage version of Van on the dark dramedy — stuck around on the series.

At a PaleyFest panel about the series, Vulture reported that showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who previously said they considered killing Van off in the debut season, revealed exactly why they kept Hewson — who uses they/them pronouns — on board. "We had toyed around with a tragic, tragic death for Van," Lyle revealed, but one decision that Hewson made on the fly sold the creative team on the actor.

"There was a great moment that we found when Jackie lined everybody up at the kegger [before the plane crash that strands the girls in the woods], and Liv made the choice that before they went, they topped off their beer," the showrunner continued. Hewson, for their part, was stunned by this revelation. "That was it?!" they responded.

This clears up one of Season 1's goriest moments, where a sleeping Van is attacked by wolves and presumed dead... followed by one of its other goriest moments when the girls try to cremate Van only for her to wake up. Ultimately, she recovers from her injuries — though apparently, that wasn't original plan.