Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van

When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.

Since the first season of "Yellowjackets" came to an end in January, the internet has been abuzz with Season 2 rumors and casting announcements. In some cases, "Yellowjackets" news inadvertently revealed the fate of its characters, as when Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" star Simone Kessell was cast as the adult Lottie. "Yellowjackets" Season 2 will also see entirely new characters, including one played by massive movie star Elijah Wood.

Now, Showtime has shared a first look at the adult Van.