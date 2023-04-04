Murder Mystery 2 Director Jeremy Garelick Wants You To Be Able To Forget It's A Sequel

"Murder Mystery 2" director Jeremy Garelick has reason to celebrate after the comedic adventure dropped on March 31. The filmmaker's efforts to follow up Kyle Newacheck's original "Murder Mystery" garnered over 64 million hours viewed on Netflix during its first week on the streaming service. But if Garelick had his druthers, the director would prefer audiences not look at the new comedy as a sequel.

"When Todd [Phillips] and I sat down to brainstorm 'Hangover 2,' we started by just saying, 'Okay, what good comedy sequels have there been?' It's a very short list — almost zero if you're not counting animation — and it's hard to do a high quality sequel," Garelick said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Unfortunately, Garelick's movie-making instincts concerning the dreaded consequences of sequels are on point. Even with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprising their roles of Nick and Audrey Spitz respectively, "Murder Mystery 2" is performing like a lackluster sequel usually does. At the time of this writing, "Murder Mystery 2" is floundering in the eyes of many people, with critics and viewers alike giving the film tepid reviews and justifying Garelick's sequel fears.