Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Reunite In The Trailer For Murder Mystery 2
Netflix is preparing to take off once again with two comedy legends.
In 2019, audiences set sail with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for the mystery thriller "Murder Mystery," a film which saw Sandler and Aniston as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz, who find themselves tied up in a murder investigation for the death of a billionaire. Made as part of Adam Sandler's four-movie deal with Netflix, the film saw great success during its initial release. Within its first weekend on the streaming service, "Murder Mystery" managed to pull in over 30 million views, making it their most streamed movie of that year (via Variety). And while critics were mixed on the whodunnit — that is to say, the film currently holds a 44% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes – there was no denying that the starring duo were a match made in heaven.
Being such a streaming success almost entirely guaranteed that we'd be getting a sequel. And now that Netflix has finally released the film's first trailer, fans are thrilled to see what new adventures await this iconic duo.
Get ready for the return of Audrey and Nick
On January 30, 2023, the first trailer for "Murder Mystery 2" was released. Taking place four years after the events of the first "Murder Mystery," the film sees Nick and Audrey wrapped up in a new adventure when the groom is kidnapped from their friend's wedding. Soon enough, the couple winds up in Paris, taking on the case.
If there's anything to take away from the trailer, it's that "Murder Mystery 2" will be kicking things up a notch. While the first film has its fair share of grand set pieces, the sequel looks to bring a lot more to the table. From its lush cinematography to its striking locations to its hard-hitting action sequences, it's clear that the Netflix follow-up is not playing around. But of course, there will still be room for fun, provided by the electric chemistry of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Unsurprisingly, fans are thrilled to see the newest Netflix original Adam Sandler film, mostly due to the natural dynamic between the two talented lead actors. The trailer's comment section contains excited fans such as Brody King who says, "These two in a movie together is so iconic."
For those who can't wait to see the duo once more, the sequel will hit Netflix on March 31, 2023.