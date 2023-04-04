Community: Donald Glover Would ADR Entire Episodes In Its Early Seasons

"Community" was the little show that could for all six seasons that it was on the air. Seemingly always on the verge of cancelation, Dan Harmon's irreverent comedy series managed to fulfill its longstanding promise to fans that it would run for "six seasons and a movie," with the "Community" movie finally rolling cameras.

Part of what made fans fall in love with "Community" was its eclectic and lovable cast of misfits. Among them was Troy Barnes (Donald Glover), a stereotypical jock who got a wild amount of mileage out of such a standard trope. Through his epic friendship with Abed (Danny Pudi) and his growth as a character, Troy became one of the most memorable parts of the series before making his exit in Season 5. What even the most ardent of "Community" fans might not know is that Glover recorded entire episodes of his dialogue through ADR early on in the series.

"We must have changed like sound crews like every — I'm not joking — maybe every six weeks," Glover told GQ. "I don't know why. It just happened that way, so I would have to ADR, and I would ADR entire episodes."