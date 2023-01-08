The Community Movie Will Finally Roll Cameras In June

"Community" fans have long held onto their dream of seeing the totemic #sixseasonsandamovie complete the saga of their favorite series. While the show did eventually get its somewhat improbable sixth season, they're still waiting on a movie, but there have been some good developments on that front over the last year. Now, the prospect of a real-life "Community" movie is one step closer to reality, as confirmed by no less an authority than series star Joel McHale.

McHale recently revealed that the "Community" film will begin filming this June, the first public indication fans have had that series creator Dan Harmon had a script ready to go (or at least close enough). So it's good news for anybody who's been waiting, and waiting, and waiting for a "Community" movie and the return of the Greendale study group, in whatever permutation it currently exists in.

McHale also managed to confirm the appearance of a certain fan-favorite "Community" character who, for whatever reason, wasn't part of the project's initial announcement.