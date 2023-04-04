Shrek 5 Talks Are Happening With The Original Cast (But Nobody's Signed Yet)

It appears that DreamWorks' plans to bring audiences far, far away are finally taking shape. In a recent interview with Variety, while preparing for the release of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Illumination CEO and DreamWorks creative partner Chris Meledandri teased details regarding the upcoming "Shrek" reboot. Not only is the film itself continuing development, but the team is actively working to bring the original voice cast of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy back to their respective roles.

The high-profile voice cast was a major draw that helped the "Shrek" film series become the second highest-grossing animated franchise of all time. Meledandri is aware of this and aims to give fans what they want. "It's not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with 'Mario,' where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved," he explained. "And then you're hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that."

While no deals have been solidified, it seems things are moving in the right direction, with Meledandri telling Variety, "We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return." This offers a promising window into the future of the "Shrek" franchise — and it's only the tip of the iceberg.