Shrek 5 Talks Are Happening With The Original Cast (But Nobody's Signed Yet)
It appears that DreamWorks' plans to bring audiences far, far away are finally taking shape. In a recent interview with Variety, while preparing for the release of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Illumination CEO and DreamWorks creative partner Chris Meledandri teased details regarding the upcoming "Shrek" reboot. Not only is the film itself continuing development, but the team is actively working to bring the original voice cast of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy back to their respective roles.
The high-profile voice cast was a major draw that helped the "Shrek" film series become the second highest-grossing animated franchise of all time. Meledandri is aware of this and aims to give fans what they want. "It's not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with 'Mario,' where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved," he explained. "And then you're hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that."
While no deals have been solidified, it seems things are moving in the right direction, with Meledandri telling Variety, "We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return." This offers a promising window into the future of the "Shrek" franchise — and it's only the tip of the iceberg.
Eddie Murphy thinks Donkey is due for a spinoff
Things have been shaping up quite favorably for the "Shrek" franchise as of late. Not only does the potential return of the original voice cast make for a promising proposition, but the franchise's most recent installment, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," surprised audiences and critics alike. The sequel to 2011's "Puss in Boots" became a box office hit and was nominated for an Academy Award for best animated feature, proving that there was still plenty of vigor to the once-stale series. And the film's explosive success has other "Shrek" cast members thinking of what's next.
Eddie Murphy, who voiced the comic relief Donkey for all four "Shrek" installments, is not only thrilled to return to the franchise but feels it's high time for his furry four-legged persona to take the spotlight. When asked by Etalk if he'd ever return to the role, Murphy commented, "You know, they did 'Puss in Boots' movies. I was like, 'They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain't funny as the Donkey."
Similarly, when Chris Meledandri was asked by Variety about his support for a Donkey spinoff, he responded, "Without question." It's looking like we can all be believers that the future of "Shrek" is in good hands.