DC's Worst Artist Is Getting Hilarious April Fool's Comic Covers

DC Comics is bringing in one of its least talented artists for a series of covers, as writer Tom King is bringing his trademark terrible artistry for some upcoming April Fools' variants. King — the prolific writer behind "Batman," "Mister Miracle," and "Strange Adventures" — is showcasing his drawing skills with the joke variant, which will make you believe that anyone is truly capable of getting their own DC Comics covers.

King has become one of the comic book industry's most acclaimed writers. He had the redefining run of "The Omega Men" with artist Barnaby Bagenda, the ground-breaking "The Vision" series with Gabriel Walta (which served as a small inspiration for "WandaVision"), deconstructed the classic New Gods hero Mister Miracle in a self-titled series alongside Mitch Gerads, and penned an 80+ issue run on DC's main "Batman" series alongside David Finch, Clay Mann, Mikel Janin, Lee Weeks, Gerads and more talented artists. Currently, King is writing the ambitious "1st Issue Special" mashup series "Danger Street" with Jorge Fornes and was revealed to be the new writer for "Wonder Woman" for DC's "Dawn of DC Initiative" with Daniel Sampere.

Now, a long-running gag about King's terrible sketches at conventions is becoming a reality, as new April Fools' covers are set to show off the Eisner Award-winning writer's drawing skills which are hilariously atrocious. No stranger to the con circuit, he has become known for doing awful sketches for those requesting them — with proceeds going to charity or towards his collaborators. The images often feature stick figures of DC heroes and villains, with accompanying text often featuring an apology for the horror he's created. DC Comics has turned those sketches into actual variant covers, as King's unique artistic talent gets the official comic book treatment.