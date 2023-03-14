DC Just Added A Superman Twist To One Of The Darkest Origins In Comics

The sad truth is that despite Superman giving his all to be the greatest hero, he simply can't save everyone. Despite Superman having more powers than most heroes, as he is faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than just about every hero or villain in the universe, and has super-hearing, allowing him to hear cries for help across Earth at once, he is only capable of so much by himself. So, while Lady Cop called for Superman's support as she hid, frozen underneath a bed as her roommates were murdered, his unresponsiveness isn't necessarily the hero ignoring her calls — it's the limitations of being just one person. But Lady Cop was still left wondering if Superman ever heard her cries for help and whether it's true that he hears everything.

Lady Cop isn't a particularly fleshed-out character in the DC Universe, as she made a small handful of appearances in the comics before starring in the "Danger Street" limited series. Tying Lady Cop's origin to Superman is a brilliant choice, as it shows both why she became a hero and why she might not have faith that even the most mighty protectors of Earth will be there when needed — as she experienced first-hand. If Superman could have saved them, he would have, but that doesn't mean much to Lady Cop now.

Readers can learn more about Lady Cop's origin connecting to Superman in "Danger Street" #4 by Tom King, Jorge Fornes, and Dave Stewart by DC Comics, which is available now in comic book shops.