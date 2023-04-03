The Troubling Reason Amazon Canceled A League Of Their Own (And What It Means For Future Shows Like It)

When "A League of Their Own" was given a shortened second season and canceled by Amazon Studios, its large and loyal fanbase had one question on their lips — why? The Hollywood Reporter has endeavored to, in part, answer that question. In an article explaining how Amazon Studios chooses to pick up, renew, and cancel its programming under the regime of new network head Jennifer Salke, "A League of Their Own" is revealed as a seeming victim of the streamer's search for a signature, audience-pleasing but roundly inoffensive breakout hit. The article claims that Amazon Studio's concentration on feedback from focus groups changed how promotion for "A League of Their Own" Season 1 was handled and may have ultimately led to its cancellation.

In the case of "A League of Their Own," those who participated in focus groups for the show seem to have been uncomfortable with the series' strong LGBTQ focus, their responses contributing to a ranking system that factors into what's renewed and how it's presented at the studio. It was allegedly suggested in a meeting held to discuss how the show would be advertised that its queerness be underplayed based on data from this group.

While the system was eventually reevaluated and dropped, at least partially due to co-producer Will Graham's questioning of several Amazon executives and concern about the system's biases, it's stated that the focus group's rankings are still too large of a factor as to how shows on the streamer are treated. The outlet claims that "A League of Their Own" was a prime example of how queer-focused shows are dropped by the network. And the system seems to tilt still in one direction. "All this perpetuation of white guys with guns — it's a self-fulfilling prophecy," said an unnamed source in the Hollywood Reporter article.