Barbie Ferreira Makes A Surprising Announcement About Her Involvement In Euphoria Season 3

Barbie Ferreira's Kat Hernandez has become one of the most beloved and yet most ignored characters on "Euphoria." The show's inaugural season features Kat struggling with her self-image after gaining weight during a family vacation and being subsequently dumped by her boyfriend. She tries to shake her insecurity by exploring everything from working as a camgirl to using her status as a fan fiction writer to assuage her worries and gain power, money, and self-confidence. Yet, in spite of the fact that she made a splash on the show, Kat was persona non grata during Season 2.

One couldn't help but notice that Kat's character became defined by her anxiety over the sex work she had done and her lack of self-worth when it came to her relationship with Ethan Daley (Austin Abrams). Instead of embracing the confidence she'd found, Kat spends Season 2 deciding that Ethan doesn't excite her and nudges him into breaking up with her. But mainly, Kat just seemed to be shoved into the background while the rest of the characters experienced major love and life drama.

If you've been wondering how the show will treat Kat during Season 3, a recent shocking announcement by Ferreira will put your curiosity to rest.