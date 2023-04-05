I Was A Paid Extra For A Rom-Com Starring Riverdale's KJ Apa, And It Was A Ridiculous Experience

I don't remember the hardest I've ever laughed. The longest I've ever laughed was on a 90-degree day in 2018, when I sat in the bleachers at Wrigley Field for 10 hours watching the guy from "Teen Wolf" jump on top of Halston Sage.

I was hungry — not the kind where you strive for success, the kind where you strive for food. After a decade trying to build a career in the Inland Northwest, writing sketch shows and seeing how many "rising star" stand-up comedy gigs I could book without my star ever actually rising, I had realized that I was running out of chances for youthful ambition to be adorable. Convinced that it was time to put up or shut up, I moved to Chicago, where a handful of audiences and booking agents informed me that it was, in fact, time to shut up.

Out of work, I patched together a crazy quilt of jobs to get by. I would hop on a bike every morning at five and run food deliveries around town before zipping back and forth across Gold Coast, Old Town, and Wicker Park to walk rich people's dogs. During lulls, I ordered drip coffee and sat in the corners of local shops, wrote freelance ad copy, and captioned conspiracy theory videos on my laptop. So, when my roommates — two unfailingly friendly and remarkably optimistic aspiring actors — pointed out that there was easy money to be made doing work as an extra in local productions, I was more than intrigued: I was eager. I was stoked. I really, really wanted to be able to afford a pizza.