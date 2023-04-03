The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack Has Dropped On Streaming

It's time to face the music.

Marvel Studios and director James Gunn have finally released the highly-anticipated "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" soundtrack. The soundtrack's debut coincides with tickets for the threequel going on sale. Seeing as "Vol. 3" will wrap up Gunn's trilogy, and is expected to be the final time audiences see this iteration of the Guardians together, the release of the soundtrack is extremely bittersweet.

The first two "Guardians of the Galaxy" films featured their own distinctive soundtracks, with the first "Awesome Mix Vol. 1" consisting of tracks from the '60s and '70s. Standouts from Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) first mixtape are Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling" and "Moonage Daydream" by David Bowie. "Awesome Mix Vol. 2" features tracks from the same era, including Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" and the evergreen "Mr. Blue Sky" by Electric Light Orchestra.

With the third film's soundtrack, Gunn is going a bit more experimental, which should excite fans of the franchise.