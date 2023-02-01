Ben Whishaw Has A Worrisome Non-Update Regarding Paddington 3

"Paddington" utterly delighted audiences in 2014 when the curious little bear made his way to the big screen after being adapted from the popular Michael Bond stories. A sequel followed in 2017 and was generally considered to be one of the best children's story adaptations to film to date.

In the first film, the marmalade-obsessed bear, Paddington (Ben Whishaw), made his way from the jungles of "Darkest Peru" to the jolly streets of London where he was taken in by the Brown family. They served as his protectors as the evil taxidermist Millicent Clyde (Nicole Kidman, in a deliciously devilish performance) tried to make the raincoat-wearing bear a part of her collection.

In "Paddington 2," the loveable bear ended up in prison, wrongfully accused, as he tried to get a present for his aunt's birthday. He attempted a great escape, while his adoptive family sought to clear his good name. Both films were directed by Paul King, who gained fame by helming the cult British TV series "Garth Marenghi's Darkplace" and "The Mighty Boosh."

Since the first film amassed a staggering $282,370,135 at the worldwide box office, and the second film earned a $227,978,523 worldwide take, according to Box Office Mojo, a sequel seemed destined to be in the cards. Coupled with the exemplary reviews of the two films — "Paddington" earned a 97% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and "Paddington 2" pulled off a near-perfect 99% fresh score on the aggregate site – film fans would clearly love more playful bear adventures. However, the actor behind the sweet character, Ben Whishaw, offered a worrisome non-update regarding the sequel's status.