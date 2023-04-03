Extraction 2 Trailer: Tyler Rake Lives In The High-Octane Chris Hemsworth Sequel

Netflix has finally debuted the first trailer for "Extraction 2," the latest action thriller from director Sam Hargrave. Best known for coordinating stunts on "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame," Hargrave made the jump to directing with "Extraction." Backed by Netflix, the flick saw jaded mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) head to Bangladesh to save a kidnapped teenager (Rudhraksh Jaiswal). Produced by The Russo Brothers, the supporting cast of "Extraction" was rounded out by heavyweights, which included David Harbour, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, and Golshifteh Farahani.

Released during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when much of the world was still in the beginning phases of lockdowns, "Extraction" was a welcome distraction for audiences around the world. The film quickly rose up the ranks on Netflix's charts, becoming the streaming service's most-watched flick at the time, per CNET. While it's since been usurped by the likes of "Red Notice" and the Oscar-nominated "Don't Look Up," the Hargrave-directed film is clearly one of Netflix's most important properties.

Talks of a sequel manifested shortly after the film was released but "Extraction" fans didn't get the go-ahead to start cheering until late fall 2021, thanks to a teaser released during Netflix's Tudum event. Now, after two years of anticipation, the first look at "Extraction 2" is out, and it looks like the wait was worth it.