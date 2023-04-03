Looper Asks: Which Succession Character Deserves Their Own Spin-Off? - Exclusive Survey

The end is in sight for HBO's critically acclaimed black-comedy-drama series "Succession," as Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his children continue to fight tooth and nail en route to a dramatic conclusion in the upcoming series finale — and when the dust settles at the end of Season 4, it seems like a new face will surpass Logan as head of the company.

Though Season 4 is bringing "Succession" to a close, fans will no doubt wonder what the future holds for the Roy family and their cohorts in the aftermath of all this carnage. The door is open to several possible spinoffs, centered around one of the countless characters vying for power within the series.

According to an exclusive survey conducted by Looper, the "Succession" character that fans would most like to see head their own spinoff is none other than Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun); Logan's lovably awkward grandnephew who has spent the last four seasons slowly climbing the ladder, despite growing up outside the family's immense wealth. Greg earned 37% of the vote from 2,400 participants, easily establishing himself as the favorite for a hypothetical spinoff. Considering the fact that "Cousin Greg" is perhaps the most likable and charming claimant to the Roy empire (being the only one who still has a semblance of a conscience), it's easy to see why he has emerged as the favorite for a spinoff — even if his claim is not as strong as other characters within the series.